OSCE Permanent Council discusses cooperation with EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Muttonen, Chairman of Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, and the chairpersons of the OSCE Security Committee, the Economic and Environmental Committee and the Human Dimension Committee, have made reports at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

Tigran Sargsyan told about EAEU's cooperation with the Silk Road Economic Belt. He also said that the Commission is actively working to create single energy and financial markets. In this regard, he emphasized that the organization is open for building active international cooperation, with the EU countries as well. Mr. Sargsyan also noted that the EAEU is ready to cooperate with the OSCE.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the OSCE Kairat Sarybai gave an up-close look at the country's priorities in the EAEU, and also reported that during Kazakhstan's presidency over the EAEU in 2016 the "economic diplomacy" issues were the key ones on the agenda of the organization. Besides, he said that at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi on October 11 this year, President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to hold a meeting on the digitization of the EAEU countries' economies. Kairat Sarybai also highlighted the importance of the synergy between the EAEU and the OSCE in this respect.

Moreover, the Kazakh diplomat thanked Christine Muttonen for taking part in the Inauguration of the OSCE Booth at Astana Expo 2017, speaking at the 2nd Preparatory Meeting of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum in Astana in June, and attending the Pugwash Conference in August this year.

Mr. Sarybai described in detail the work done over the last 10 months. During Kazakhstan's presidency, the committee considered the issues of transport, migration, good governance, anti-corruption, investment climate, trade, renewable energy, sustainable development and more. He said that, following the meetings, it is planned to prepare and adopt a number of the OSCE Ministerial Council's decisions on economic and environmental issues. Kairat Sarybai also noted that the OSCE can contribute to the activity of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects "Future Energy" established on the basis of the Expo's infrastructure.