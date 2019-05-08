OSCE’s election observation mission starts work in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Urszula Gacek, Head of the Election Observation Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), talked about the way the foreign representatives will work in Kazakhstan during the early presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The experts of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights will observe the early presidential elections to be held in Kazakhstan on June 9.



At a press conference in Nur-Sultan, Urszula Gacek undelined that the mission invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is here for the tenth time. They have observed various presidential and parliamentary elections, and for many team members, experts and analysts this has been the first visit to Kazakhstan. She added that they came with an open vision, have no preliminary ideas regarding what they will see or expect to see.

The mission comprises experts from the UK, Spain, Germany, Belarus, and Poland.

The ambassador also said that the experts plan to arrange a series of meetings at the Central Election Commission, as well as other bodies and organizations, including with representatives of political parties.



The speaker highlighted that after the Election Day, they will prepare a primary report containing impressions and facts on the preliminary period before the elections and after the elections. And then they will work on the final report (this will take around two months). The document has a crucial goal - it will contain a series of recommendations.

According to the CEC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has accredited 45 foreign observers: 12 of the Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, 4 of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, 7 of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and 22 of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.