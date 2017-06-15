OSCE's participation in EXPO-2017 proves its high status - Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met with President of OSCE PA Christine Muttonen in Astana on June 15, Kazinform has learned from the chamber's press service.

At the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin noted that the visit of OSCE PA delegation to Kazakhstan coincided with 25 years of Kazakhstan's full-fledged membership in the OSCE and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.



Having thanked the delegation for participation in the exhibition, the Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament congratulated them on the unveiling of the OSCE Pavilion. Mr Nigmatulin stressed that participation of such reputable organization as OSCE in Astana EXPO-2017 demonstrates high status of the exhibition.



Ms Muttonen, in turn, emphasized the relevance of Astana EXPO-2017 theme [Future Energy] for the future of the planet. In her words, Kazakhstan sets the example to other countries in terms of shift to renewable energy sources.



OSCE PA President spoke highly of Kazakhstan's achievements over 25 years of independence and its contribution to the organization. Besides, she praised Kazakhstan's role as a mediator in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.



Mr Nigmatulin also pointed out the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation. According to him, Kazakhstan is interested in deepening of multifaceted and mutually profitable cooperation with OSCE PA.