OSCE supports discussion on strategic environmental assessment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the Energy Ministry, the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union Delegation will organize a final roundtable on application of strategic environmental assessment and environmental impact assessment in Kazakhstan.

The event will take place on November 14 in Astana, Kazakhstan.



It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the Office's official website reads.



The invited international expert will summarize the outcomes of the joint UNECE/OSCE project that has been implemented for over a year and provide insights to invited representatives from the state, civil society and academia sectors.

The event supports the Office's long-term efforts to promote green growth and sustainable development principles to strengthen environmental security.