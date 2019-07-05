OSCE supports launch of anti-corruption summer school in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An OSCE-supported anti-corruption summer school programme began on 4 July 2019 with a launch event in Nur-Sultan.The event is the first in a series of 18 seminars that will last for one month and cover Kazakhstan's major cities, including Kokshetau , Petropavlovsk, Kostanay, Aktobe, Uralsk, Atyrau, Aktau, Kyzyl-Orda, Turkestan, Shymkent, Taraz, Almaty, Taldykorgan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey, Pavlodar and Karaganda.

The launch in Kazakhstan's capital was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with Transparency International Kazakhstan and the Anti-Corruption Agency, the Office's press service reports.



Some 65 representatives of civil society, media, academia and government organizations focused on practical examples of effective anti-corruption practices and international experiences in combating corruption. They also discussed Kazakhstan's anti-corruption legislation, the civil sector's role in promoting transparency and accountability, as well as the application of anti-corruption standards in business operations.



The anti-corruption summer school is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focusing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan.