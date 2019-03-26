OSCE supports roundtable discussion on causes of mass fish death in Ural river

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a roundtable discussion on environmental problems in the region including the recent environmental pollution incident that caused the death of more than 10 tonnes of fish in the Ural river, in Atyrau.



The event will be held on April 2-3 in Atyrau.



It is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Association of Environmental Organizations.



Some 50 representatives from the local authorities, the regional water authorities, the business community, and non-governmental environmental organizations will discuss the reasons of the large-scale environmental disaster in the Ural river and the preventive mechanisms of similar environmental incidents in the country.



The event is part of the Programme Office's long-term efforts to promote the green economy and sustainable development principles in strengthening environmental security, the official website of the Programme Office reports.