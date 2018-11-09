OSCE supports roundtable discussion on Kazakhstan's new Environmental Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support the last in a series of three roundtable discussions on elaboration of recommendations for newly planned Environmental Code of Kazakhstan on November 13 in Astana.

The event organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Association of Kazakhstan's Ecological Organizations will involve some 60 representatives from the Energy Ministry, international organizations and nongovernmental sector who will discuss the key highlights of recently approved Concept of Kazakhstan's new Environmental Code and identify specific recommendations to be included in the draft law.



The event is part of the Office's long-term effort to promote the green economy and sustainable development principles in strengthening environmental security, the Office's official website reads.