OSCE supports roundtable discussion on solid and organic waste management in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The best practices in waste and landfill management technologies based on the example of two resort areas, Shchuchinsk-Borovskaya and Bayanaul, were the focus of an OSCE-supported roundtable discussion held in Nur-Sultan on 2 July 2019.

The event was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment, the office's official website reads.



Some 60 government, municipal, hospitality industry and civil society representatives attended the event. The participants identified the main challenges in the area of collecting and processing organic and solid waste. The Office facilitated the participation of international and national experts who presented an analysis of current waste management practices in Kazakhstan as well as recommendations based on best OSCE participating States' practices.



The event is part of the OSCE Programme Office's long-term efforts to promote the green economy and sustainable development principles in the host country.