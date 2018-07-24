OSCE supports training seminar on public procurement in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Agency of Civil Service and Anticorruption (ACSA) will organize a five-day training on state procurement for some 50 regional representatives of ACSA and akimats (local administrations) from all regions of Kazakhstan.



It will take place on August 27-29, 2018 in Astana.





During the event, the participants will get familiar with theoretical aspects of procurement practices on state and electronic procurement, examine the possible corruption threats and review best international practices, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.