OSCE supports workshop on promoting Open Government Partnership in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will organize a one-day training workshop for non-governmental organizations from Almaty aimed at exploring benefits and challenges of joining Open Government Partnership initiative.

The event will take place on November 15 in Almaty.



Invited international expert will deliver a presentation on main challenges towards Kazakhstan's admission to OGP initiative and familiarize participants with ways to increase civic participation, to promote greater transparency and to strengthen accountability, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

The workshop is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focusing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan.