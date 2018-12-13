OSCE supports Youth Legal Forum in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Human rights and contemporary challenges to national security were the focus of the OSCE-supported Youth Legal Forum dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights that concluded on 12 December 2018 in Astana.

The Forum was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana in co-operation with the M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University, with support from the Soros Foundation-Kazakhstan, the Programme Office's official website reads.

Some 50 students of law faculties from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Ukraine, as well as international and national legal experts, took part in the three-day event. They discussed a wide range of issues related to the protection of civil, political, social and economic rights, including the right of political participation, ensuring freedom of religion and/or belief, prevention of radicalization and intolerance, crimes of aggression in the context of international human rights law as well as human rights approaches in countering corruption.

The event also included a competition among the law students, in which they presented their own arguments regarding the measures that need to be taken in order to adequately protect human rights in the context of global threats and challenges.

This is the 12th year that the Programme Office has supported the Youth Legal Forum as part of its long-standing efforts to promote human rights education and awareness-raising among youth.