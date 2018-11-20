OSCE trains election observers in Kazakhstan on media monitoring during elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A training seminar dedicated to the monitoring of media coverage during elections concluded in Astana on 20 November 2018.

The event was organized by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan (CEC) in co-operation with the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Some 50 CEC members and state officials, who may also serve as election observers for OSCE/ODIHR and other international observation missions, learned about the role of media monitoring during elections, the ODIHR mandate and OSCE commitments, as well as practical aspects of media monitoring in international observation missions, the Office's official website reads.

Konstantin Petrov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, emphasized the importance of the freedom of expression as enshrined in OSCE and other international documents. He noted that the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas should be exercised without interference by public authority and regardless of frontiers. "Any restrictions on such rights must always be clearly set forth in law and comply with international standards".

"Freedom of speech and freedom of the media play an important role in any democratic process and the assessment of media coverage during election campaigns is a fundamental part of the election observation," noted Diana Digol, Deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana. "During any election, media is an invaluable channel for information exchange between the candidates and the public."

"OSCE participating States have mandated ODIHR to conduct comprehensive observation of all aspects of the election process," said Radivoje Grujic, ODIHR Election Adviser, addressing seminar participants. "Any observation effort should pay significant attention to the activities of media and their coverage of elections".

The event was part of the Office's continuous efforts to enhance the transparency and accountability of electoral process and strengthen democratic institutions in accordance with OSCE principles and commitments.