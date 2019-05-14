Otandastar Foundation, Ministry of Culture ink memo of coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Otandastar [compatriots] Foundation Nurtay Abykayev and Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation and partnership for the purpose of support of ethnic Kazakhs and compatriots living abroad in the field of culture and sport, Kazinform reports.

The memorandum aims at strengthening partnership relations between the sides in organization of joint cultural and mass sport events in order to support the ethnic Kazakhs and compatriots living abroad.



According to Nurtay Abykayev, as many as 5 million Kazakhs live abroad today. "We should support and help all of them. To this end, Otandastar Foundation was established. The goal of today's memorandum is to support them in the field of culture and sport," he said after the ceremony of signing the document.