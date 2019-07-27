Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh claims gold at Zagreb Grand Prix 2019

ALMATY - ZAGREB. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh won a gold medal at the Grand Prix Zagreb in Croatia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the U48final, she defeated France’s Melanie Clement by ippon. On the way to gold, OtgontsetsegGalbadrakh beat Katharina Tanzer of Austria (ippon), as well as two Chinese athletesYao Xiong (waza-ari) and Yanan Li (ippon).

It isworth mentioning that for the leader of the Kazakhstan women's team, this hasbeen the first gold medal this year.