    Otyrar Sazy Orchestra gives concert in Baku

    10:44, 15 December 2017
    BAKU.KAZINFORM For the first time since Kazakhstan's independence the Tlendiyev Academic Folklore-Ethnographic Orchestra Otyrar sazy gave a concert in Azerbaijan State Theatre of Musical Comedy in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was timed to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

    In his welcome speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beybit Issabayev noted its importance within the framework of the agreements reached during Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Azerbaijan in April 2017, on strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

    The Ambassador told the audience about the history of the orchestra and the uniqueness of Kazakh musical instruments.

    During the concert, the audience got acquainted with the variety of modern and ancient Kazakh national musical instruments, such as dombra, kobyz, zhetygen, sherter, shan-kobyz, mes-kobyz, syrnai and saz-syrnai, sybyzgy, asatayak, dauylpaz, tuyak-tas, konyrau, and kayrak.

     

