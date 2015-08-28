Our Constitution has legal instruments for successful development - Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Our Constitution has all necessary legal instruments for successful development, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the international conference themed "Constitution: unity, stability, prosperity" on Friday in Astana.

"Over the past two decades we have come a great way staying committed to the constitutional provisions. Today Kazakhstan is an internationally respected country. Our Constitution has all necessary legal instruments for successful development," President Nazarbayev stressed. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan sets an ambitious goal to become one of the most developed countries by 2050s. The Kazakh Leader also added that success of the world's most developed countries rests on several factors - dynamic economy, modernization and stable constitutional system. These factors are highlighted in the "100 specific steps" program.