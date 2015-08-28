  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Our Constitution has legal instruments for successful development - Kazakh President

    13:11, 28 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Our Constitution has all necessary legal instruments for successful development, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the international conference themed "Constitution: unity, stability, prosperity" on Friday in Astana.

    "Over the past two decades we have come a great way staying committed to the constitutional provisions. Today Kazakhstan is an internationally respected country. Our Constitution has all necessary legal instruments for successful development," President Nazarbayev stressed. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan sets an ambitious goal to become one of the most developed countries by 2050s. The Kazakh Leader also added that success of the world's most developed countries rests on several factors - dynamic economy, modernization and stable constitutional system. These factors are highlighted in the "100 specific steps" program.

    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan Events 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution Kazinform's Timeline News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!