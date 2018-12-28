Our goal is to transform Astana into global city, says mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Bakhyt Sultanov has met today with deputies of the Maslikhat (local representative body). During the meeting, the mayor summarized the results of the work done in the outgoing year and mapped out plans for the future, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the city hall.

"[We] have done tremendous work in the city this year. For Astana, it was auspicious in all respects as is evident from quite high economic indicators we are closing the year 2018. According to forecasts, the gross regional product will reach KZT 6 trillion. The city's industrial enterprises have made products and rendered services worth over KZT 544 billion, making +9.6 percent growth in contrast to the previous year," said the city mayor.

The manufacturing industry output has increased by 12.6 percent year-on-year. The total cargo carriage volume in this year has increased by 9 pct. The retail trade turnover exceeded KZT 1 trillion, which is 6 pct higher than a year ago. The tax revenues for the treasury have grown 13.9pct YOY, reaching KZT 981.9 billion.

These indicators, according to Bakhyt Sultanov, are shaped by small and medium-sized businesses. Their contribution to the gross regional product accounts for 55 pct.

"There is still much work to do. Over these three months, I talked to citizens and the NGO sector. I try to visit social facilities. Yesterday we visited orphanages, a retirement home. I used to view myself as an Astana resident to my fingertips. I thought I knew the city. However, having worked [as Astana Mayor], I leaped to a conclusion that earlier, I did not know even 10 percent of what I saw during this time.

Our goal is to transform Astana into a global city which will become the major center of attraction for creative people, talents, youth, as well as tourists, and foreign investors. To this end, it is necessary to use present-day urban solutions, new polycentric approaches to urban planning. In a word, we need to create a comfortable environment for residents and guests of the capital. This includes giving particular attention to creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities," said Sultanov.



The mayor thanked the deputies for the productive and efficient collaboration and congratulated them on the upcoming New Year.