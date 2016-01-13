Our Parliament needs ‘new blood&#39; - Gani Nygmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of JSC "Center for International Programs" Gani Nygmetov believes that voluntary dissolution of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, is a timely measure.

"Amid serious changes in the global economy President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested adopting the National Plan "100 specific steps" and five institutional reforms. It is high time to conduct important structural reforms in our economy and management system. We need to develop new economy and to make that happen we need new personnel, political experts, managers and MPs," he told Kazinform correspondent.

According to Mr. Nygmetov, the voluntary dissolution will bring ‘new blood' to the chamber - new people who understand the importance of the presidential reforms.

"I support this decision 100% and I am convinced that our society will support it as well," he said in conclusion.

Recall that the Majilis deputies initiated voluntary dissolution of the chamber on Wednesday and proposed to hold snap parliamentary elections.