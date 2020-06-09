Our task is to promptly regain pre-crisis economic development momentum, Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The economic situation in Kazakhstan is settled down,» Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said.

«Almost a month has passed since Kazakhstan lifted the nationwide state of emergency. It gradually eases quarantine regulations. The economic situation is settled down. Processing industry eyes growth up to 5.2%, mining by 4.9%, pharmaceuticals reports an increase by 21.2%, construction by 5.9%.,» the PM said.

The PM also noted that the key task is to promptly regain pre-crisis economic development momentum. All the urgent support measures taken by the Government and realization of the complex plan for economic rehabilitation till the end of the year should contribute to achieving this goal.