Our team did great at the Universiade - Galina Vishnevskaya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two-time gold medalist of the Winter Universiade 2017 biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya from Kazakhstan has summed up results of the sports event in Almaty city today.

At the Winter Universiade 2017 Vishnevskaya hauled 4 medals - two gold and two silver medals. She could have won more if it was not for the unfortunate mistake in the pursuit race.



Summing up the results of the Universiade I just want to say that in general I have good impressions. A lot of work has been done, especially in terms of organization and competition. I really liked it. Also I'm glad that a lot of fans attended. And I'm glad I made that mistake here. It's a good thing that it happened here because it is easier to overcome your own failure at home where there is more support. I think that everything went well, although there were mistakes. It is not acceptable for me because I have experience and this is not the first sports event I participate in. It shows that I need to improve and I will try to do so.



How will you evaluate the performance of the women's biathlon team at the Universiade?



In general our team did well. We won the individual race where Alina Raikova did her best. She kind of set the pace for everyone else on the team. I think that we did very well at this Universiade. We had some problems at the Universiade two years ago, we were unwell before the start and it was really hard. But at the Universiade in Almaty we were ahead of the game.



The World Championships are only a couple of days away...



We have a very busy schedule, we are leaving tonight and I will participate in a sprint two days later. Of course, it will be hard but I think that my coaches, the fans, my personal coach Rafael Ilyasovich Mirsalimov will help me. I think that we will be fully prepared for the World Championships. I think that we will be a bit jetlagged after the flight. The first days of the championships will go too quickly. I do not have big plans for the World Championships, my goal for the season is to stay in the world's top 30 ranking.



Just to remind you: Galina Vishnevskaya claimed gold in the Women's 12.5km Mass Start. Yana Bondar from Ukraine won silver and Russian Larisa Kuklina settled for bronze.