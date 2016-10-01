Outcomes of UNECE forum on sustainable energy to be incorporated into EXPO Manifest of Values

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - On September 28-30, 2016, Geneva (Swiss Confederation) accommodated the 25th session of Sustainable Energy Committee under UN European Commission for Europe (UNECE), which was attended by Kazakhstan's delegation represented by Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva Zhanar Aitzhanova, KAZENERGY General Director Mr. Akchulakov, KAZENERGY Executive Director Mr. Zhampiyissov and Advisor to Astana International Finance Center Manager Mr. Kazybayev, Kazinform has learnt from KAZENERGY's press service.

This session addressed the preparation process for a Ministerial Conference "Sustainable Energy Solution Tasks" and the 8th International UNECE Forum "Energy for Sustainable Development" scheduled to match the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 "Future Energy" in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. The Ministerial Conference will be held under the Forum for the first time and its importance is very high, said Bolat Akchulakov in his address emphasizing the role of global power and focusing on importance of sustainable development of natural resources, renewable energy and adoption new technologies and energy efficiency. Ms. Aitzhanova continued with presenting the EXPO-2017 project and touching upon President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative to set up the Green Technology Center in Astana, which will foster the development of environmentally clean technologies and help realize the green economy potential. The Kazakh delegation expressed hope that UNECE Member States will contribute to further development of the Centre.

Kazakhstan and UNECE are now jointly developing an extensive 4-day program of events scheduled for the next year.

The Kazakhstan delegation focused on drafting of a Ministerial Declaration to be delivered as a result of intensive discussions between heads of agencies and to define a number of priority actions on sustainable energy. Minister's agreements within this document will become the foundation for reaching a coherent, integral, coordinated and comprehensive policy in the area of energy, program implementation and solutions to global energy challenges.

Declaration's key provisions and Forum's outcomes will be incorporated in the EXPO Manifest of Values designed to consolidate proposals of governments, the private sector and businesses to deliver a new model of future energy.

The delegation from Kazakhstan proposed to conduct international consultations and join efforts on preparation of the high-level meeting. The member countries expressed interest in participation and overall support for the preparation of the proposed conference and forum.

UNECE Executive Secretary Christian Friis Bach noted the importance of the upcoming conference and informed that UNDESA, five UN regional economic commissions, SE4ALL, IEA, IRENA and other international organizations had confirmed their cooperation.

The Geneva session also covered elections of members to the Bureau of the UNECE Committee on Sustainable Energy. KAZENERGY Executive Director Ramadan Zhampiyisov was elected Vice-Chairman of the Bureau for two years until the completion of the 27th Session. In addition, the Kazakh delegation held bilateral meetings with UNECE Secretary General and Chairman of Committee on Sustainable Energy Jürgen Keinhorst.