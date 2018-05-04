Outgoing EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan honored with state award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan, received on May 3 outgoing Ambassador, Head of the European Delegation to Kazakhstan H.E. Traian Hristea, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Minister Abdrakhmanov praised Ambassador Hristea's instrumental role during his tenure in Astana in further strengthening of political dialogue, economic cooperation as well as cultural and humanitarian ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU.



It was noted that the signing of Kazakhstan-EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in 2015 propelled the bilateral cooperation to a brand new level. The agreement reinforced cooperation in some 29 key policy areas. It will fully enter into force after ratification by all 28 EU nations and the European Parliament. To date 23 nations out of 28 EU member states have approved the document.







During the meeting, the sides discussed the plans of further expansion and diversification of trade, simplified visa regime for Kazakhstani citizens as well as deepening of EU-Central Asia cooperation. Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming annual session of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee on May 10-11, 2018. It has been functioning since 1999 and serves as an effective platform for bilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue.



Minister Abdrakhmanov presented the outgoing diplomat with the state award - a certificate of merit in the development of fruitful cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU.



Ambassador Hristea expressed deep appreciation to Kazakhstani authorities for such high appraisal of his contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations and thanked the Ministry for fruitful cooperation with the European Delegation.



