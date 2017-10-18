Outgoing Indian ambassador bids farewell to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Shri Harsh Jain hosted farewell reception at Hotel Radisson in Astana this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Indian Embassy's official Facebook post.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Roman Vassilenko and Mr. Aidarbek Toumatov, Director of the Asia and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented the Government of Kazakhstan at the reception.



Ambassador Shri Harsh Jain addressed the gathering, followed by Mr. Aidarbek Toumatov and Mr. Vazken Kavlakian, Ambassador of Lebanon and Deputy Dean of Diplomatic Corps.



Ambassador Kavlakian presented a memento to Ambassador on behalf of the diplomatic corps.



About 80 people including Ambassadors, Government officials and media persons attended the reception.







