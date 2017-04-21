Output of Atyrau Oil Refinery increases by 1/3 in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM According to operational results for the first quarter of 2017, Atyrau Oil Refinery output has equaled to 1,210,300 tons. Refinary has increased by 405,800 tons as compared to the same period of last year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Against output volumes of the first quarter of the last year, production of all socially significant commercial oil products, such as gasoline and diesel fuel, has grown.

For instance, low-octane gasoline has increased by 54,800 tons, high-octane gasoline of grades AI-98, AI-95, AI-92 by 61,000 tons and diesel fuel by 114,400 tons.

Production of benzene for 3 months of 2017 has equaled to 3,100 tons. Except for vacuum gasoil, the other types of oil products also have demonstrated production growth: furnace oil by 11,000 tons, mazut by 168,700 tons, coke by 1,400 tons and liquefied petroleum gas by 8,700 tons", the press-service of the oil refinery reported to the request of Kazinform.

The press-service underlined that the increased production of target oil products was achieved by stable operation of refinery processing units under conditions of a large-scale reconstruction of the plant.