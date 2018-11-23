Outstanding Kazakhstani archaeologist Karl Baipakov passed away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Outstanding Kazakhstani scholar and archaeologist, academician of Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences Karl Baipakov passed away at the age of 78.

Minister of Culture and Information expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of Karl Moldakhmetovich Baipakov on his Facebook account.



Karl Baipakov held doctoral degree in History. He was a professor, member-correspondent of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Eminent Science and Technology Professional, Director of Archaeology Institute of the Academy of Sciences (since 1991). He authored also numerous books and monographs.



Karl Baipakov was born November 17, 1940 in the town of Talgar in Almaty region. In 1963, he graduated from the Department of History of A.Zhdanov Leningrad State University. In 1966, he received Cand. of Science degree in History after defending his thesis on "Medieval Towns and Settlements of Semirechye (VII-XII centuries)". In 1963-1991 he worked at the Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnography of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences.



Karl Baipakov was a professional scholar in medieval archaeology of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. His large-scale study of such ancient cities as Otrar, Kuiryktobe settlement, Kostobe necropolis and many other sites enriched resource base of Kazakhstan's ancient history.