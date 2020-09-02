  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Over 1,000,000 COVID-19 cases detected in Russia

    16:51, 02 September 2020
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 4,952, with the total of 1,005,000 infections, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    According to the crisis center, the daily growth has not exceeded 0.5% for 18 days, TASS reports.


    The lowest daily growth rates over the past 24 hours were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), in Moscow, the Moscow and Smolensk Regions, in Sevastopol (0.2% each), in Chechnya, the Tyva Republic, the Kamchatka Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Tula and Bryansk Regions (0.3% each).

    For instance, 625 new cases were detected in Moscow, 189 - in St. Petersburg, 158 cases - in the Moscow Region, 147 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 145 new cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

    In all, currently 166,417 COVID-19 patients continue treatment in Russia.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!