Over 1,000 Astana residents take part in bike ride dated to Day of Unity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bike ride Dostyk sherui dated to the Day of Unity of Kazakhstan People has been held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.





Kicking off next to the Baiterek monument, the bike ride stretched along Dostyk, Kabanbai Batyr, Kunayev and Turkestan streets.



The organizers claim over 1,100 people have registered to participate in the event, including two-time Asian cycling champion and Astana Pro Team rider Dmitry Gruzdev.











Gruzdev told Kazinform correspondent that over the years of independence it has become easier to go into cycling in Kazakhstan. According to him, cycling equipment has become more affordable. The number of cycling events has increased as well as the number of young athletes, the international bike ride Tour of Almaty has been established.



He also welcomed the fact that more and more people switch to bikes instead of cars.



Today Kazakhstan marks the Day of Unity. The holiday has been celebrated since 1996.

























