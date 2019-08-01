Over 1,000 chess players participate in Eurasia Open festival in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM Over 1,000 participants are taking part in the international chess festival, Eurasia Open, which kicked off in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Wednesday.

The solemnopening ceremony of the festival was held at the Palace of the sports games inYekaterinburg and the competition program of the event will be opened with amatch between Russian Chess Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin and Indian GrandmasterPentala Harikrishna, TASS reports.

Rounds ofthe men’s and children’s Russia Cup will be also held within the frames of theevent and they list almost 800 chess players from Russia, the United States,Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Germany, Moldova, theCzech Republic, Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Theparticipants in the Eurasia Open also include about 70 Grandmasters,international masters as well as FIDE (the World Chess Federation) masters.

Thecompetitions program of the festival will also see the participation of thewinners of Chess Olympiads, World and European championships - Yury Balashov,Artyom Timofeyev, Lyudmila Saunina, Marina Guseva, Leya Garifullina, ArtyomPingin and many others.

The EurasiaOpen international chess festival was first held in 2017 having gathered 300chess players. More than 800 chess players from Russia, Kazakhstan and Armeniaparticipated in the Eurasia Open festival in the following year.