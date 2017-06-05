Over 1,000 Chinese energy enterprises to visit Expo 2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Over 1,000 energy companies of China plan to visit Expo 2017, while the Chinese Pavilion will focus on ‘Artificial Sun' nuclear fusion. Chairman of the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Jiang Zengwei advised in his article published by the country's leading newspaper "People's Daily", Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

"Astana (Kazakhstan) will host the world exhibition from June 10 to September 10, 2017. Over the last years, Sino-Kazakh relations have continuing greatly developing, the parties have maintained close contacts at the highest level, the mutual political trust has continually been strengthening and the practical cooperation has been widely progressing. The Silk Road Economic Belt and Kazakhstan's New Economic Policy ‘Nurly Zhol' (‘Path of Light') are effectively integrated as the joint construction of ‘One Belt, One Road' has already entered a new stage of deep merger and mutual reinforcement. 2017 was marked with the 25th anniversary of the China-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations and the year of Chinese tourism in Kazakhstan. China's participation in the international exhibition in Astana is greatly important for forwarding the full-fledged strategic partnership between the two countries to a higher level, higher status and vaster area", Jiang Zengwei writes in the article "Using Expo platform in full to assist in building One Belt, One Road".

He reminds that the Chinese government actively supports Kazakhstan in organizing Expo 2017 in Astana and attaches great importance to the participation. The Chinese Pavilion will be dedicated to "Future Energy Resources, Green Silk Road" inheriting and promoting the core spirit of the Silk Road, which consists in peaceful cooperation, openness and tolerance, mutual learning and practice, mutually beneficial cooperation. It will help all countries deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and will speed up building "One Belt, One Road".

"First, China will fully unveil its green development concepts. The Chinese Pavilion will actively distribute new concepts concerning transformation of conventional energy resources, development of new energy resources, environmental protection and sustainable development, will popularize environmental, low-carbon, recursive, long life and production models, will encourage distribution of green development concepts and ecoculture and involve all countries in creating the Green Silk Road together", Jiang Zengwei writes.

"Secondly, it will show the fruits of Chinese innovation development. The Chinese pavilion will focus on nuclear fusion power source called ‘Artificial Sun', a simulator of the high-speed train control cab and the future energy sources theater. It will comprehensively demonstrate the high-voltage technology of the State Grid Corporation, Hualong-1 reactor produced by China National Nuclear Corporation and the China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation, the complex carbon sequestration technology of Petrochina, enhanced oil recovery technologies and other innovative technological advances. Thus, China, as a major energy nation, will demonstrate its readiness to bear responsible for accelerating energy transformation and creating innovations in the energy sector".

"Thirdly, it will encourage cooperation for energy resources and international industrial facilities. The Chinese Pavilion will provide Forum of Energy Cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, and other large-scale events, will send forth nearly a thousand representatives of energy enterprises from Beijing, Shanghai, Shandong and other 23 provinces, regions and cities of China to Kazakhstan. They will organize briefings, presentations and over 100 cross-cutting activities to encourage mutually beneficial development of China, Kazakhstan and other participants in building "One Belt, One Road" in the trade and economic, investment, infrastructure and energy sectors", the author emphasizes.

The Chinese pavilion organizes a forum for tourism cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, creative presentations, an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage and other cultural exchange events.

The CCPOT Chairman notes that the Chinese pavilion will select 42 outstanding young volunteers from 10 Chinese universities as the Sino-Kazakh friendship ambassadors.

"For all 93 days of the world exhibition in Astana, China together with all world countries will actively solve the challenging issues of the future energy related to existence and development of the mankind at large, share advanced technologies and experiences, discuss the plans for maintaining the global energy security and add new contributions to the human civilization progress", Jiang Zengwei sums up.