ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the past three years the number of Chinese companies operating in Kazakhstan has increased by 35%, according to director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) Mr. Yerlan Karin.

However, in his words, Kazakhstan and China actively cooperate not only in economic but also in cultural and humanitarian spheres.



"Presently, over 1,000 Chinese students study in Kazakhstan, whereas over 11,000 Kazakhstani students pursue their studies at Chinese universities," Mr. Karin revealed at the 14th annual conference of KazISS for security in Central Asia.