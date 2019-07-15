Over 1,000 houses restored in Arys

ARYS. KAZINFORM – 1,047 houses have been restored in the town of Arys so far. Reconstruction works are underway at 4,225 buildings there, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Almost 6,000builders are working around the clock to complete the reconstruction works ontime. According to reports, some 194 construction companies are busy restoringthe town.

1,617 buildersare involved in the reconstruction of 62 public facilities.

Reconstructionof all damaged houses and facilities is to be completed by August 1, 2019 inline with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and FirstPresident Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Earlier Kazinformreported that many houses and buildings in the town were damaged as a result ofthe explosion at the military depot in early June. Three people were killed asa result of the blast.