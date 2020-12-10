Over 1,000 kids treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13,832 people, including 1,004 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3,762 patients are staying at hospitals, 10,070 are receiving outpatient treatment. 230 patients are in critical condition, 41 are in extremely severe condition and 44 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 777 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.