Over 1,000 new COVID-19 asymptomatic cases detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,025 new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of symptom-free COVID-19 cases has been registered in Atyrau region – 201. Nur-Sultan city has reported 57 new symptom-free cases, Almaty city – 28, Shymkent city – 56, Akmola region – 60, Aktobe region – 21, Almaty region – 68, East Kazakhstan region – 42, Zhambyl region – 32, West Kazakhstan region – 78, Karaganda region - 137, Kostanay region – 14, Kyzylorda region – 29, Mangistau region – 45, Pavlodar region – 38, North Kazakhstan region – 63, and Turkestan region – 56.

The number of the COVID-19 asymptomatic cases which are not included into the overall statistics has climbed to 15,573 in Kazakhstan.