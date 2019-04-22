Over 1,000 South Korean companies functioning in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 1,000 South Korean companies are working in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform reports.

According to Deputy CEO of JSC NC Kazakh Invest Rustam Issatayev, the annual inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan rose tenfold in the past 10 years. "In 2005, the annual inflow of Korean investments in Kazakhstan made $50 million. In 2018, this figure made around $500 million," Rustam Issatayev said during the Kazakh-Korean Business Forum in Nur-Sultan.



Since 2005, South Korean businessmen invested more than $5 billion in Kazakhstan.



"More than 1,000 Korean companies are functioning today in Kazakhstan. Kazakh Invest implements 42 Kazakh-Korean joint projects worth $4.8 billion. 20 of them have been successfully completed," he added.