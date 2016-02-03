Over 1,000 students to partake in National Universiade in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 1,000 students from 35 universities of Kazakhstan will partake in the National Universiade set for February 6-13 in Almaty.

The Universiade includes 10 sports events: cross-country skiing, presidential combined competition, alpine skiing and skating, ski jumping, biathlon, orienteering, snowboarding, short-track and ice hockey. The event will be organized on the ground of Shymbulak Mountain Skiing Complex, Alatau, Medeu Skating Rink, Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex, Baluan Sholak Sports Palace and Al Farabi KazNU Sport Complex.

“While hosting such kind of events, we promote, first of all, the idea of the President of Kazakhstan to attract at least 30% of population to mass sport. This year, the National Universiade is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and Universiade-2017. 141 teams are expected to join the competition. The total number of participants will be 1,072. The winners of the competition will join the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty,” Vice Minister of Education and Science Takir Balykbaev said at a press conference at Almaty Branch of the Central Communications Service today.

The closing ceremony of the National Universiade will be held at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace on February 17.