Over 1,000 victims of religious sects rehabilitated in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since January, 1,134 victims of the activities of destructive religious movements have been rehabilitated, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society reports.

"This result was achieved owing to the rehabilitation centers' strengthened efforts to provide the victims of destructive and radical religious movements with theological counseling. In the first half of 2017, the arranged over 5,000 activities attended by 6,630 people," the report says.

In Kazakhstan, the religious affairs departments of the regions, Astana and Almaty cities, as well as rehabilitation centers are involved in that work.

In particular, the Center for Religious Studies, as well as "Nasikhat" Advisory and Rehabilitation Center in Kokshetau, Yessenuly Educational and Rehabilitation Center under the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kazakhstan and "Nurly Bilim" NGO in Karaganda, "Ansar" Information and Analytical Center in Aktobe and "Shapagat" Center for Assistance to Victims of Destructive Religious Movements in Atyrau.

The rehabilitation work is also carried out in the correctional system facilities. "For instance, the experts of the regional departments for religious affairs conducted 3,888 meetings with over 18,000 people in the first half of this year. As a result, 264 of those who took part in the meetings consciously gave up destructive religious views," the report says.

Recall, the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the authorized state and local executive bodies, is carrying out a set of activities for the theological and psychological rehabilitation of the persons influenced by radical and destructive religious ideologies.