Over 1,100 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,136 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region has confirmed that 319 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past day. The second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been registered in Almaty region – 132.

Atyrau region, Almaty city, and Akmola region have added 121, 105, and 102 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

78 patients have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Nur-Sultan city, 64 – in North Kazakhstan region, 61 – in Karaganda region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Kostanay region, 27 – in East Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 6 – in Turkestan region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Shymkent city.

Nationwide, the number of people who beat the coronavirus infection has totaled 171,099.