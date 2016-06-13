Over 1.19M people to need resettlement in 2017 - UN Refugee Agency

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The number of people in need of resettlement will exceed 1.19 million in 2017, a report by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) revealed on Monday.

According to the Projected Global Resettlement Needs 2017 report, the trend reflects a 72-percent increase in comparison with the 2014 projected needs of 691,000.

About 40 percent of Syrians are among those projected to need resettlement, followed by 11 percent of Sudanese, 10 percent of Afghanistan's citizens and 9 percent of nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Overall, more than a million of civilians are currently in need of resettlement, according to UNHCR estimates.



The Syrian civil war is responsible for the highest refugee population in the world, with over 4 million refugees having fled the country, Sputniknews.com reports.