RIYADH. KAZINFORM More than 1.3 million Haj pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through all ports of entry, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Thursday.

Of the total 1,336,426 pilgrims, 1,245,303 arrived by air, 76,199 by land and 14,924 pilgrims by the sea, the SPA quoted The Saudi General Directorate of Passports as saying, WAM reports.