Over 1,400 bottles of Romanée-Conti wine to be auctioned in Geneva

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Baghera Wines is holding a special wine auction on May 22 in Geneva, which will include 1,407 bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and 3,000 bottles of the finest Bordeaux.

The executive director of Baghera Wine, Michael Ganne, says that this auction is the most important of the last twenty years in continental Europe. The Burgundy winegrowing region of France will take pride of place with its highly renowned Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

It will be a historic moment as 266 lots, or 1,407 bottles, will be auctioned off, with buyers getting their hands on millésimes from as far back as 1966. Bidding will begin at CHF1,600 (approx. €1,450) for a bottle of La Tâche 1966, while a lot of twelve bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 1988 has an estimate of CHF120,000 (approx. €109,000), according to AFPRelaxnews.

The importance of the auction is also reflected in the high-end Bordeaux wines, which will be up for grabs. A Château Yquem collection from 1848 to 1976 will go on sale, while a bottle of Yquem 1848 has an estimate of CHF15,000 (approx. €13,600). The sale will include big Bordeaux names such as Lafite-Rothschild (1966), Margaux (1990), Mouton-Rothschild (1982, 2000), Haut-Brion (1945, 1989), Cheval-Blanc (1947), Ausone (1996) and Pétrus (2000).

The auction has a total of 612 lots, with an estimate of CHF6-9 million (approx. €5,500,000).