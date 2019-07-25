Over 1.5 kg ornaments, coins removed from woman’s stomach in West Bengal

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Over 1.5 kg ornaments and coins were removed from the stomach of a mentally unstable woman at a government hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday, a doctor said, The Indian Express reports.

Ninety coins inthe denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 and ornaments like chains, nose rings,earrings, bangles, anklets, wrist bands and watches were found from the stomachof the 26-year-old, said Siddharatha Biswas, the head of the surgery departmentin the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

«We removed atotal of 90 coins from the stomach of the woman,» Biswas said after thesurgery. The ornaments were mostly made of copper and brass but some pieces ofgold jewellery were also there, he said.

According to thewoman’s mother, she noticed that ornaments were disappearing from their home ata village under Margram police station limits.

«My daughter ismentally unsound. For the past few days she used to throw up everytime afterhaving a meal,» the mother said.

She said herdaughter got the coins from her brother’s shop. «We have noticed that ornamentsare disappearing. But whenever we questioned her, she started crying.»

«We used to keepa watch on her. But somehow she managed to swallow all these materials. She wasnot well for the past two months. We had taken her to various private doctorsand she was on medication without any result,» the mother said.

Later, the womanwas taken to the hospital, where doctors operated her on Wednesday afterconducting various tests for around a week.