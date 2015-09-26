Over 1.5 mln foreigners temporarily banned from entering Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's Federal Migration Service said on Friday more than 1.5 million foreign citizens have been temporarily banned from entering Russia for violating the country's legislation.

Another 500 migrants will be never allowed to come to Russia again, the agency said. This concerns those foreigners who were subject to deportation and who escaped from special temporary facilities in violation of the court's ruling. Last year, some 38,000 people were sent to these facilities located in 77 federal subjects and most of them later traveled back home. The migrants who violate the legislation are banned from entry for 3, 5 or 10 years. Source: TASS