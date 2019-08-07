  • kz
    Over 1.77m pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through all inlets

    11:07, 07 August 2019
    Photo: None
    MAKKAH. KAZINFORM More than 1.77 million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia as of Monday through air, land and sea ports, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

    More than1.66 million pilgrims arrived by air, 92,844 pilgrims by land and 17,223 by thesea, the directorate said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, SPAon Tuesday.

    Meanwhile885,706 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah, according to daily statistics issuedby Hajj and Visit Committee in Madinah Region, WAM reports.

    The datashowed that 775,138 pilgrims left Madinah, heading for Makkah, while the totalnumber of pilgrims remaining in Madinah until Monday was 110,517, said the SPAreport.

