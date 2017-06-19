Over 1 million people already visit Astana Expo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" has announced the figures for the first 9 days of the international specialized exhibition, Kazinform reports.

"The total number of visits has amounted to 1,057,218 people. For the main visit sites, the figure is 167,884. This includes our major pavilion, "Nur-Alem", visited by 86,500 people. For that period, over 26,000 foreign visitors, or nearly 13 percent, have visited our sites. One person manages to visit 5-6 sites on average. During this period, the exhibition was attended by over 10,000 preschool children, more than 2,000 disabled people, veterans and equal-statust persons, and over 14,000 schoolchildren, students and retirees. The number of visitors is growing every day. For instance, on the first day there were 18,000 visitors at the exhibition, whereas last Friday the number was 34,000 thousand," Managing Director Beibit Karymsakov said.

According to the national company, nearly 1.5 million tickets have been sold as of today.

Moreover, nearly 20,000 items of EXPO-2017 souvenirs for a total of KZT 28 million have been sold during those 9 days.

"At the exhibition, there are 25 stationary catering facilities, including one canteen for the staff. Some visitors of the exhibition are also entering it. 1,320 people can dine there at the same time. Also, we have 14 large kiosks with 33 food outlets. For those 9 days, about 50 tons of food products have been delivered. The total turnover of the goods sold at the food courts is over KZT 80 million, showing a high interest among the visitors as well," Daulet Yerkimbaev, Director of Commercialization Department, added.