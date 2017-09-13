Over 1 million people arrived in Astana by rail during EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's railway vehicles have transported more than 1.4 million passengers within three months [during Astana EXPO 2017], Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development.

"During the EXPO 2017, the growth of passenger transportation by rail to Astana city on national and international routes reached 23% and 10% respectively. In particular, the total number of the passengers who arrived in Astana was 1.46 million, including 1.43 million passengers from the regions of Kazakhstan and 31,300 passengers from the CIS member countries," the press service says.

"It is noteworthy that to ensure the sustainable traffic flow during the exhibition, we increased the number of routes for the city of Astana from 44 to 57 by launching 13 new passenger and suburban trains," the ministry said in a statement.