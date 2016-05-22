Over 10 killed, some 20 inured in bus collision in Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM - At least 12 people were killed and 23 injured on Sunday in collision of two buses with a truck and a motorbike in central Vietnam, Sputniknews.com reports.

According to the Thanh Nien News newspaper, the collision took place in the central province of Binh Thuan.

The newspaper added, citing a police official that the injured were in critical conditions.

According to the newspaper, traffic accidents kill 24 people in the Southeast Asian nation every day.