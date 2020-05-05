Over 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Health Ministry released the latest figures on the pandemic of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday (Apr. 3). According to the daily survey, Brazil has 101,147 confirmed cases of the disease and 7,025 deaths have been registered.

The lethality rate stands at 6.4 percent. The number of people recovered from COVID-19 is 42,991, Agencia Brasil reports.

In the last 24 hours (from Saturday to Sunday), the ministry saw 4,588 new cases and 275 deaths.

The Southeast has 48,115 (47.6 percent of the cases) patients with the disease. Next come the Northeast (30,022, 29.7%), the North (14,376, 14.2%), the South (5,526, 5.5%), and the Central-West (3,108, 3.1%).