Over 100,000 tickets to Universiade 2017 sold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 101,000 or over 50% of tickets to the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city have already been sold, Kazinform has learnt from the organizers.

As it was expected earlier, the ticket sales soared prior to the opening ceremony.



The organizers note that the Men's ice hockey is the most popular event of the 2017 Universiade as over 20,000 tickets have been sold to the hockey matches, including the final game. Figure skating is the second most popular sport of the 28th Winter Universiade. Coming in third are the alpine events.



Short track speed skating and ski jumping are also among top 5 most popular events of the University Games in Almaty.



"The key events in the program of the Universiade are of course the opening and closing ceremonies. If the tickets to the opening ceremony have been almost sold out, then the tickets to the closing ceremony are still available. The 28th Winter Universiade will kick off this week, the ticket sales are soaring. So, if you want to get hold of the tickets, you'd better hurry up!" said head of the Ticket Sales Department of the 2017 Winter Universiade Vadim Dergachev.



The tickets can be bought at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport, the Republic Palace, the State Circus, Meloman stores in Almaty city and at the Keruen shopping center, Mechta store, MyTown company's office and Meloman store at the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Astana. You can also purchase the tickets online at kassir.kz, ticketon.kz, bilet.meloman.kz, biletiastana.kz and koncertyastany.kz.