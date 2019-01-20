Over 100 athletes compete in int'l tournament in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 102 track and field athletes from nine countries took part in 11 sport disciplines of the V International Tournament for the prizes of Olga Rypakova held in Ust Kamenogorsk, altaynews.kz reports.

Ukraine's Sergey Shmelik won the gold medal in the men's 60 meters. Alexander Kasper of Kazakhstan finished second and Turkey's Ozkan Yertan rounded out the top three.



Kazakhstan's Mikhail Litvin was the best in 400 meters event scoring 46.26 sec beating the national record. Another Kazakh athlete finished third to pick bronze.



Kazakh Sergei Sukhov grabbed the bronze medal in the 800 meters. Shadrak Kimutay and Said Suleimanov of Kazakhstan were the best in the 300 meters event.



Olga Safronova of Kazakhstan swept gold in the women's 60 meters, while Rimma Kashafutdinova won bronze. In the 400 meters sprint Kazakh Yelena Mikhina and Svetlana Golendova won the first and second places, correspondingly.



Kazakhstan also pocketed medals in other disciplines.



All the winners were awarded medals and certificates made in East Kazakhstan.