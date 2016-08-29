Over 100 countries expected to partake in EXPO 2017 in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan intends to gather over 100 participating countries and over 5 million visitors during the EXPO 2017 that will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov on 29 August.

As many as 97 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed they are going to participate in the EXPO 2017. "We expect the expo to gather over 100 participating countries and over 5 million visitors," noted the Ambassador.

Belarus was one of the first countries to confirm it will participate in the expo. In the next few days a Kazakh delegation led by the EXPO 2017 commissioner will visit Minsk in order to sign the contract on Belarus' participation in the EXPO 2017 with the national coordinator, said the Ambassador.

According to Yergali Bulegenov, nearly all the expo facilities are ready. Belarusian companies also take an active part in the construction process. "By autumn all the pavilions will be ready and Kazakhstan will present them before the participating countries for interior design," said Yergali Bulegenov.

EXPO or a world fair is a large-scale international event, during which every participating country presents its economy, science, traditions, culture, tourist opportunities and accomplishments before visitors. The first world expo took place in 1851 and has been held regularly in various countries since then.

The World Expo 2017 will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan on 10 June - 10 September 2017.

